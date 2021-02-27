Tamarack Advisers LP Invests $1.35 Million in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA)

Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRSA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,338. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

