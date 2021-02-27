Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 107,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 30,135 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.43. 1,000,062 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

