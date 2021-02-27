LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $543.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to post sales of $543.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $555.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $539.10 million. LHC Group posted sales of $512.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded down $6.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $236.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after acquiring an additional 88,322 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,539,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

