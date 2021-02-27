D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 4,093 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.4% during the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 48,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 32,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 13,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

NYSE CVX opened at $100.00 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $186.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average of $84.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

