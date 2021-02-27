Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $171.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Natural is a leading upstream energy firm with a massive footprint in Permian Basin — the most prolific oil resource in the United States. Notably, it has acquired Parsley Energy through a $4.5 billion all-stock accord, which boosted its Permian presence. In the oil-rich basin, the combined company is estimated to have 930,000 net acres with a daily production capacity of 558 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Also, its proved reserves grew by 65% following the deal, which will be converted into its incremental cash flows. Notably, the company reported better-than-expected results due to increased crude oil equivalent production volumes. Also, the firm has a strong balance sheet, with low debt. This will boost its financial flexibility. From 2022, Pioneeris planning to start distributing quarterly variable dividend.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $148.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.66, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

