Annandale Capital LLC Buys Shares of 144,182 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,879,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 13.3% of Annandale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Annandale Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after buying an additional 2,538,609 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,836,000 after acquiring an additional 598,064 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,335,000 after acquiring an additional 267,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,502,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,299,000 after acquiring an additional 207,818 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.15. 2,702,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,377. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.08.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.