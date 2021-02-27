MCF Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.60 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

