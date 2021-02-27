First Pacific Advisors LP Has $615,000 Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $303.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.05. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.98. The company has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

