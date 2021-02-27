Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $183.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

