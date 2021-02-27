MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Down 5% on Insider Selling

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were down 5% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $36.44 and last traded at $36.70. Approximately 13,508,835 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 10,303,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.63.

Specifically, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $781,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,494.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,253,607 shares of company stock worth $84,022,093. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.90 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

