330,228 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Bought by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 330,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,456,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,740,000 after purchasing an additional 57,419 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,116,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 995,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,150,000 after purchasing an additional 331,790 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $64,768,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $88.86 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $92.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

