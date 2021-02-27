Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 673,852 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $505,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $37,129,266.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,215,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $60,410,155 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $221.09 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.61 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

