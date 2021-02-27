Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Director Purchases C$92,665.00 in Stock

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Director Harris Kupperman acquired 215,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,816,500.

Harris Kupperman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Harris Kupperman purchased 20,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Harris Kupperman acquired 14,500 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,220.00.

CVE:YAK traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,075. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.45 million and a P/E ratio of -2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.47.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

