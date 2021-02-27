American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.55-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.65. American Electric Power also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.55-4.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,426,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,912. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $100.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

