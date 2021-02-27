Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) (LON:IPE) Declares GBX 1.25 Dividend

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) (LON:IPE) declared a dividend on Friday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) stock opened at GBX 71.60 ($0.94) on Friday. Invesco Enhanced Income Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 77.32 ($1.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.74. The company has a market cap of £124.92 million and a PE ratio of -13.77.
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) Company Profile
