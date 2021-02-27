Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Tredegar has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE TG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.24. 139,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,346. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $510.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.04. Tredegar has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $23.71.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

