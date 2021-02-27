Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zynga by 214.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,044 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,041,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Zynga by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,531 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Zynga by 73.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zynga by 69.2% during the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,625 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Zynga stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $130,791.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,360.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $2,532,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,104,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,530.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,996,175 shares of company stock valued at $30,787,886. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

