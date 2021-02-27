Otter Creek Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. HMN Financial comprises about 0.0% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 296,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the third quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,053,000. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HMNF traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891. The stock has a market cap of $96.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. HMN Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $20.97.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.90%.

Separately, TheStreet raised HMN Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

