Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 2,545 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $108,613,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,929,000 after buying an additional 1,233,991 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after buying an additional 1,112,059 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,722,000 after buying an additional 749,144 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.51. The stock had a trading volume of 48,815,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,611,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day moving average is $86.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

