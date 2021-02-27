Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $959,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 979,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,192,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,672 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,605,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,762,000 after buying an additional 108,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,957,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.66 and its 200 day moving average is $164.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

