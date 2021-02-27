Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,197 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.92.

In other news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,229. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,483,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.