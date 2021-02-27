Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 45 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 509,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,422,000 after acquiring an additional 33,645 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $7.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $567.09. 945,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,326. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $608.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $238.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $556.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.24.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

