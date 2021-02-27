iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after buying an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after buying an additional 740,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after buying an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 601,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,002,000 after acquiring an additional 320,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $218.31. 46,036,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,016,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

