Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) were down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.46 and last traded at $37.76. Approximately 3,637,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,962,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

