C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (CPKPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of CPKPY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.59. C.P. Pokphand has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

About C.P. Pokphand

C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells animal feed products in Mainland China, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Agri-Food, Vietnam Agri-Food, and Investment and Property Holding. It is involved in breeding, farming, and selling of livestock and aquatic animals; manufacturing and selling of value-added processed food products; slaughtering and selling of pork meat products; and manufacturing and trading of chicken meat products.

