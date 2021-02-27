C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (CPKPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.
Shares of CPKPY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.59. C.P. Pokphand has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.25.
About C.P. Pokphand
