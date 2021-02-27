VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Shares Down 5.3%

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.12. 710,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,603,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VirnetX during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VirnetX during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in VirnetX by 532.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in VirnetX by 318.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VirnetX during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

