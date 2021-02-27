Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) fell 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.99 and last traded at $47.50. 1,275,582 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 900,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at $864,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik bought 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,927,000 after buying an additional 211,541 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,154,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,665,000 after buying an additional 314,798 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,030,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,474,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $37,840,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after purchasing an additional 394,865 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.