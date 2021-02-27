ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of ECN Capital stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.99. 823,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.98. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$2.67 and a twelve month high of C$8.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -799.00.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.