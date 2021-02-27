Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Down 5.4%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.38 and last traded at $30.65. Approximately 685,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 753,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.
Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.
The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15.
About Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)
Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.