Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Down 5.4%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.38 and last traded at $30.65. Approximately 685,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 753,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

