MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Down 5.5%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.12. 714,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 826,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -91.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $468,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after buying an additional 478,790 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

