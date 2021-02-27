Mirrored Netflix Trading Down 1.2% This Week (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for $553.09 or 0.01176379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $13.25 million and approximately $39,639.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.07 or 0.00478701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00072445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00081604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00079389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00056489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.64 or 0.00484165 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 23,965 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mNFLXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.