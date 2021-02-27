Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Position Decreased by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHE traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $445.21. 177,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,339. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $517.22 and its 200-day moving average is $501.18. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $330.01 and a 12 month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

CHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total value of $1,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,821,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,840. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

