Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Qorvo accounts for about 4.3% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Qorvo by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,557 shares of company stock worth $729,558. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QRVO traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.73. 1,418,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,305. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $191.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.41.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

