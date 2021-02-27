Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Holdings Raised by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up about 2.7% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 632.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.08. 699,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,316. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $120.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

In related news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,402. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

