18,338 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Bought by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000. Hilton Worldwide makes up about 1.6% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after acquiring an additional 999,493 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,034 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,070,000 after purchasing an additional 212,162 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,863,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,366,000 after purchasing an additional 197,619 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,477,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,034,000 after purchasing an additional 491,282 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.74.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,331 shares of company stock worth $7,355,680. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.68. 3,580,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,916. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.61.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

