Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $142.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Reliance Steel's adjusted earnings and sales for the fourth quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company should benefit from acquisitions, broad and diversified product base and wide geographic footprint. The company’s core business strategy is to enhance operating results by strategic acquisitions. Reliance Steel is also seeing a strong recovery in the automotive market and a rebound in non-residential construction. It also remains committed to offer incremental returns to its shareholders. However, the company is seeing weakness across certain end-use markets, including energy and commercial aerospace. It also faces headwind from a weak metal pricing environment. Lower year over year prices will likely hurt Reliance Steel's top line. The company’s high debt level is another matter of concern.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.14.

RS opened at $132.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $139.45.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,019 shares of company stock worth $4,183,586. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

