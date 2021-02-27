Truist Lowers MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) to Hold

Truist cut shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $63.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.58. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.39 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $44,995.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $333,876.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at $330,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,733 shares of company stock worth $2,129,855. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 137.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.