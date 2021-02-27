Manchester United (MANU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Shares of MANU traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.87. 437,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $734.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 0.90. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48.

MANU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Manchester United in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

