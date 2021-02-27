Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Natera updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NTRA traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,184. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.97. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 1.66. Natera has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $127.19.

Get Natera alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $937,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $96,118.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,069,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,115 shares of company stock valued at $15,192,365. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.