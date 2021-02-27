Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

NASDAQ PLMR traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $85.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,803. Palomar has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average is $93.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 107.76 and a beta of -0.13.

In other news, Director Richard H. Taketa acquired 750 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $401,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $401,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,531,468. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

