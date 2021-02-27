Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,421,000 after acquiring an additional 408,068 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,044,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,329,000 after acquiring an additional 103,873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after buying an additional 462,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Shares of CL opened at $75.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average is $80.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

