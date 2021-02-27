Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.90-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19-2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.90 to $2.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.64.

WWW traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 632,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,836. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $37.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,192 shares of company stock worth $225,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

