Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $800,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

