Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 21,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $147.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $154.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

