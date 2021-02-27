Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Invests $1.35 Million in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 503,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,632,000 after buying an additional 276,660 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,619,000 after buying an additional 195,813 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 178,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 89,833 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 141,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 76,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 141,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 68,292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.36. 632,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,929. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.81.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

