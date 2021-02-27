Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.89 and last traded at $57.46. 983,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,575,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.58.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KC. CLSA began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.
Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.