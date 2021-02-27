Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.89 and last traded at $57.46. 983,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,575,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KC. CLSA began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 210,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 124,286 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,007,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

