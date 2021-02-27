Chronologic Hits One Day Trading Volume of $195.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Chronologic has a total market cap of $144,794.87 and $195.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00055008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.95 or 0.00715240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00028632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00034904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00060027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00040768 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

