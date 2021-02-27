Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $7.91 Million Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Innovative Industrial Properties comprises approximately 1.1% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $6.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.00. 768,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.31 and a 200 day moving average of $155.89.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

