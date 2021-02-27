STA Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $217,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

CHRW stock opened at $90.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.