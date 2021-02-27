The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $986,388,000 after buying an additional 400,764 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after buying an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,438,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,892,000 after buying an additional 428,199 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 3,384,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,455,000 after buying an additional 58,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.10.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

